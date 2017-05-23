More messages of congratulations

Asmara, 23 May 2017- The leaders of Russian Federation, People’s Republic of China, the Republic of Egypt and Federal Republic of Germany send messages of congratulations to the Government and people of Eritrea in connection with the 26th Independence Day anniversary.

The leaders in their messages wished good health to President Isaias and peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

In the message he sent on behalf of the people and government of the Russian Federation, President Vladimir Putin expressed that the relations of friendship and cooperation between Russia and Eritrea will continue to actively develop for the benefit of the two countries and in the interests of ensuring stability and security on the African continent.

President Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, congratulating the Government and people of Eritrea in connection with the 26th Independence Day Anniversary, said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the People’s Republic of China and Eritrea 24 years ago, the friendly relations have developed consistently and healthy.

He also said that both countries have enjoyed a high level of mutual political trust and pragmatic cooperation.

President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi of the Republic of Egypt confirming the importance of promoting means of mutual cooperation between the two countries in all fields, expressed his country’s readiness to further develop the strong relations.

The Governor General of the Commonwealth of Australia, Mr. Peter Cosgrove said that the recent visit by the Foreign Minister Osman Saleh underlined the warmth of relations between the two countries and commended Eritrea’s work on meeting its Millennium Development Goals for maternal and child health.

The President of the Supreme People’s Assembly of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Mr. Kim Yong Nam also wished good health to President Isaias and peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.