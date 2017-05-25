Messages of congratulations continue

Asmara, 25 May 2017- The President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Muhammad bin Rashid al Maktum, the Vice President, Minister of Defense and Prime Minister of the UAE, Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, President of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, President of the Republic of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, President of the Republic of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of the Republic of Italy, Sergio Mattarella and President of Sierra Leone, Ernest Bai Koroma, sent messages of congratulations to the Government and people of Eritrea in connection with the 26th Independence Day anniversary.

In their messages, the leaders wished good health to President Isias Afwerki and peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

In his message, President Salva Kiir expressed appreciation on Eritrea’s heroic feats and the exemplary development strides and achievement it has registered so far and affirmed his country’s strong conviction to reinforce bilateral ties of cooperation between the two countries.

Similarly, the President of the Republic of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, reaffirmed readiness to reinforce the strong historic and cultural ties that exist between the two sisterly countries.