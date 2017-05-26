Messages of Congratulation

Asmara, 26 May 2017- President Maithripala Sirisena of Sri Lanka, and Mr. Patrick L. GOMES, Secretary of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (CAP) sent messages of congratulations to the Government and people of Eritrea in connection with the 26th Independence Day Anniversary.

The leaders in their messages wished good health to President Isaias and peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

In his message President Maithripala Sirisena of Sri Lanka expressed conviction that the bonds of friendship and cooperation that exist between his country and Eritrea will be further strengthened and consolidated in the years ahead for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Mr. Patrick L. GOMES, Secretary of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (CAP) commended Eritrea’s meaningful contribution to the cohesion and solidarity within the ACP Group.