Significant progress in health sector

Barentu, 29 May 2017- In line with the efforts made to advance and expand health service provision in the Gash Barka region, significant progress has been achieved. The comment was made by Dr. Leul Banteyrga, head of the Ministry of Health branch in the region. Dr. Leul also said that the health facilities are equipped with modern medical equipment and skilled human resources and thus providing commendable health service.

Dr Leul further indicated that currently there are 71 health facilities in the region including health centers and stations, community hospitals as well as hospitals and a Referral Hospital rendering commendable service.

Accordingly, the prevalence of malaria which was considered a deadly disease at independence has now dramatically declined by 98% and that child immunization which had 9% coverage has now risen to 95%. Dr. Luel also said that some of the remarkable achievements registered in the health sector include the introduction of Assistant Nursing School, Blood Bank, Malaria Test Center, Quarantine Centers in Arbatasher as well as the introduction of restrooms in remote areas among others.

Encouraging awareness raising campaigns and environmental sanitation popular campaigns have also added to the significant reduction of the communicable and non-communicable diseases, Dr. Leul added.