More Messages of Congratulations

Asmara, 3 June 2017 - President Frank Steinmeier Walter of the Federal Republic of Germany and Dr. Tony Tan Keng Yam, President of Singapore have sent messages of congratulations to the people and Government of Eritrea on the occasion of the 26th Independence Day anniversary.



In their respective messages, the two leaders wished President Isaias Afwerki good health as well as peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people. They further expressed conviction that the existing bonds of friendship and cooperation between Eritrea and their respective countries would be further strengthened in the years ahead.