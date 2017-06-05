Workshop for sustainable quality seeds supply

Asmara, 05 June 2017- The Ministry of Agriculture has organized on 02 June a workshop aimed at ensuring sustainable supply of quality seeds to farmers.

At the occasion in which representatives of regional branch offices of the Ministry of Agriculture, experts from Hamelmalo College of Agriculture as well as members of the Crops and Livestock Corporation were present, Mr. Tekleab Misgna, Director of Regulations and Supervision, stated that the main objective of the workshop is to ensure the advancement of a sustainable quality of seeds in the country.

At the workshop agricultural experts presented research papers pertaining to the condition of seeds in Eritrea, seeds advancement, seeds policy, regulation and evaluation as well as proper usage of select seeds and seed stocks among others.

Members of the Seeds Distribution Committee also presented detailed briefings on the activities conducted from 1998 to 2016 in evaluating and monitoring the quality of seeds and the introduction of information system with a view to exchange information within the different research centers.

Mr. Tekleab Misgna also urged farmers to follow the advice from the agricultural experts and properly use select seeds.

Participants of the workshop made various recommendations regarding the application of select seeds and other issues of relevance



