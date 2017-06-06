Financial support to NAWDV

Asmara, 06 June 2017- The National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans has obtained a total of 25,000 Euro of financial support that will be utilized in the rehabilitation programs of its members.

The German branch of the National Union of Eritrean Women has donated around 1800 Euro while associations for the disabled in various cities of Germany have contributed around 8000 Euro.

Mr. Hussien Kalifa, Chairperson of the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans in Stuttgart, Germany, said that youth nationals residing in various cities of Germany have been shouldering responsibility of the disabled nationals in a bid to enable them become self-reliant and productive members of the society.

The German branch association of the disabled veterans has been making financial and material contribution in collaboration with stockholders and philanthropic associations so as to boost the productivity of the disabled.