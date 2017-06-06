Joomla TemplatesBest Web HostingBest Joomla Hosting
Eighth grade national examination to begin

Asmara, 06 June 2017- School year 2016/2017 eighth grade national examination will begin tomorrow, 07 June, at national level and at Riyadh and Jeddah   International Eritrean Community Schools in Saudi Arabia.

According to Mr. Habte Asfaha, coordinator of the eighth grade national examination in the Ministry of Education, 48,431 students out of whom 48% females will take part in the examination from 431exam centers.

Mr. Habte further indicated that the national examination will include Math, English language, civic education and science.




 

