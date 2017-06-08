Commitment to stop harmful practices

Massawa, 08 June 2017- A workshop that is aimed to increase awareness in the prevention and eradication of harmful practices was recently conducted in Massawa.

In the workshop in which religious leaders, heads of PFDJ and Government Institutions as well as national associations and committee against women’s circumcision took part, Mr. TesfayTkele, D. G. of Social Services in the Northern Red Sea region, reminded the general public and administrative bodies to play due role for better accomplishment in the reduction as well as eradication of harmful practices.

Similarly, a total of 300 representatives from 35 villages of Mendefera and Dubarwa sub-zones as well as concerned heads of Government institutions took part in a seminar recently held in Mendefera as regards reinforcing efforts to eradicate harmful practices in general and that of underage marriage in particular.

Mr. Haile Ghebremichael, head of Labor and Human Welfare Ministry branch in the Southern region, on his part said that it is the responsibility of every citizen to report any instances of harmful practice.

Mr. Franco Kubaba, D. G.of Social Services in the Southern Region, explained that remarkable progress has been registered in the reduction of harmful practices and called for integrated effort for total eradication of such practices once and for all.