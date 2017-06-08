Graduates pledge to boost contribution in nation building

Massawa, 08 June 2017- The graduates from the College of Marine Science reiterated readiness to make due contribution in the nation building process through practical implementation of the knowledge they have acquired during their stay in the college.

The graduates said that they will exert level best effort to severe and bring a difference in their society.

In its 10th commencement held on 2 July, the College of Marine Science graduated with degrees and diplomas a total number of 131 students including 49 females in the fields of Marine Technology, Marine Resource and Marine Biodiversity as well as Marine Engendering.