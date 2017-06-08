Seminar on maternal and child health

Ghinda, 08 June 2017- Seminar on maternity and child health was conducted on 04 June in Ghinda sub-zone.

The head of the family health at the Ministry of Health branch in the Northern Red Sea region, Mr. Zedingil Gorgorios indicated that 65% of the pregnant women in the sub-zone deliver at health facilities and that the objective of the seminar was to further increase the awareness of the public.

Mr. Efrem Zibai, head of family reproduction at the Ministry of Health, on his part said that the different awareness raising campaigns have significantly contributed in the reduction of the mother and child death rates and called for continuity of the program.