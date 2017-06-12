Assessment meeting of Independence Day Anniversary

Asmara, 12 June 2017- An assessment meeting of the 26th Independence Day anniversary celebrations in the Central region was held on June 9th at the Central region’s hall here in Asmara.

In the meeting in which Director Generals and branch heads in the Central region, sub-zonal administrators, committee representatives as well as artists and organizers of the celebrations were present, it was stated that this year’s celebrations which included carnival shows, students’ week and community gatherings among others were commendable thanks to the active participation of the residents.

Following the handing over of certificates of participation to sub-zonal administrations, Major General Romadan Osman Awelyai, Governor of the Central region, pointed out that Eritrea’s national holidays are vivid demonstrations of the unity and harmony of the Eritrean people.

Mr. Tewolde Yohannes, Chairman of the Holidays Coordinating Committee in the Central region, made detailed briefings on the achievements registered and the challenges encountered during this year’s Independence Day celebrations.

It’s to be recalled that over 200 community gatherings and carnival shows that depicted the major historical events of Eritrea were held marking the 26th Independence Day Anniversary.



