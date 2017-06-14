Training for Social Services Owners

Massawa, 14 June 2017 - The Ministry of Tourism has organized training for members of the Tourism Services Provision Association from in the port city of Massawa. The training was provided to 120 representatives of social service provision owners focusing on reception, food and beverage control, hotel management, human resource development and information exchange.

Mr. Mussa Ibrahim, Head of Information and Natural Resource Protection in the Tourism Ministry’s branch in the Northern Red Sea region, said that the training focused on promoting tourism services. Over 600 members of the Association benefitted from the training programs over the past six years, Mr. Mussa added.