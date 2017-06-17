Boosting contribution to Nation building

Asmara, 17 June 2017 - Graduates from the College of Marine Science have reiterated readiness to backup contribution to the nation-building process through practical implementation of the knowledge they have acquired. In this spirit, they explained that they will do their level best in the development drive.

In its 10th commencement held recently, the College of Marine Science graduated with degrees and diplomas a total of 131 students including 49 females in the fields of Marine Technology, Marine Resource, Marine Biodiversity and Marine Engendering.