TRAINING FOR HEALTH PROFESSIONALS

Asmara, 17 June 2017 - A total of 32 laboratory technicians in the Southern region have received skill-upgrading training in Adi-Quala. The training covered medicine subscription and control of infectious diseases.

Mr. Isaac Tekle, Head of health services in the region, explained that the trainees included new and veteran workers in hospitals, community hospitals and health centers.

There exist 65 health facilities ranging from health stations to a referral hospital in the region.