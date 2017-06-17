Support to Martyrs Families

Asmara , 17 June 2017- The residents of Area 8 in Keren city have donated 30 quintals of grains to 61 martyrs’ families.

The Area administrator, Mr. Nesredin Ali-Bekit, noted that support to the families of martyrs is the responsibility of every citizen.

He further explained that the support is in continuation of the one rendered during harvest time as well as maintaining residential houses of the families of martyrs. The beneficiaries stated that they appreciate such support on the part of the citizens and the government.