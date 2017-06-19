Barentu, 19 June 2017- The residents of Tessenei subzone have reaffirmed readiness to support war disabled veterans. They made the comment during the initiative they took to build residential houses for war disabled veterans.

Mr. Ghide Okubai, chairman of the construction committee, stated that the support the residents are extending to families of martyrs and war disabled veterans attests to the honor they have to their fallen and disabled heroes.

Mr. Ghide indicated that the residential houses which are being constructed ranging from 250 – 350 square meters of land encompass three bed rooms, kitchen, rest rooms and back yard that suit with the living condition of the beneficiaries.

Mr. Teklemariam Andetsion, member of the committee, said that the residents have contributed a total of 3.2 million Nakfa for the same cause.

It’s to be recalled that the residents of Tesenei subzone have contributed over 6 million Nakfa in support of 1,200 families of martyr’s in the past few years alone.