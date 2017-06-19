Asmara, 19 June 2017- The staff members of the Ministry of Agriculture, PFDJ Central region branch, resident of Keren city, Government employees in Adi-Keyih and Tesenei have conducted a popular campaign in connection with Martyrs day that is annually commemorated on 20 June.

Minister of Agriculture, Mr. Arefayne Berhe and staff members of the Ministry have in connection with Martyrs day conducted a terracing as well as preparation of holes for planting tree seedlings popular campaign in Embaderho

Minister Afefayne, explained that the primary objective of the popular campaign is to pay tribute to the fallen heroes through afforestation programs among others.

Mr. Abrha Gharza, General Manager of Forestry and Wildlife Authority, reminded that it is the responsibility of every citizen to redress the national environment through plating trees in connection to various events like that of the commemoration of Martyrs Day.

Meanwhile, PFDJ office in the Central region branch has organized a commemoration event in connection with the Martyrs Day.

Poems and stories that reflect the commitment and sacrifices that were paid in the struggle for independence as well as in the safe guarding the national sovereignty were shared in the event in which Major General Romodan Osman Awleyay, Governor of the Central region, Mr. Yosuf Sayik, Chairperson of PFDJ in the Central region and Mr. Abrham Semere, Chairperson of Central Region Assembly have participated.

Similarly, women employees of Bidho Construction Company and Members of the National Security Agency in the Central region conducted environmental sanitation popular campaign in Asmara Martyrs Cemetery while around 200 families of Beit-Meka’e have planted seedlings in commemoration of the fallen heroes.