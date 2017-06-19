Financial support to families of martyrs

Asmara, 19 June 2017- In line with the proclamation 134/2003 issued to provide the families of martyrs with financial support, a total of 4.1 billion Nakfa has been expended in a period between January 2004 to March 2017, according to a report from the Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare.

Pointing out that assisting the families of martyrs is the primary responsibility of the Government and the people of Eritrea, Mr. Zerai Tekleab, head of Welfare Program for the families of martyrs at the ministry, explained that the Government has in 1995 provided a total sum of 10,000 Nakfa to the families of martyrs for each fallen hero while a monthly payment has been provided since then.

The financial support for the families of martyrs has been provided 4 times in a year in 15 permanent centers and 37 mobile sites.

Mr. Zerai further elaborated that apart from the regular support provided by the Government, Eritreans inside the country and in abroad have been extending financial support and thus 15,099 families have been assisted for a period of 2 years while efforts have been exerted to enable them become self-reliant through various income generation schemes.

Mr. Zerai, also said that around 120 families of martyrs have been provided with training programs at a total cost of 1.8 million Nakfa that include courses in ceramics, basic computer operation, weaving, mechanic and other professions.