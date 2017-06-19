Prayer services in memory of Martyrs

Asmara, June 19, 2017- Prayers services were held today in memory of fallen martyrs who paid their precious lives in the struggle for independence and to safe guard the national sovereignty in Saint Michael’s Church and in Al-Khulafa Al-Rashideen Mosque here in the capital.

Prayer service was conducted in the morning hours at Saint Michael’s Church in the presence of His Holiness Abune Lukas, Secretary of Eritrean Orthodox Tewahdo Church, religious leaders and members of the faithful.

Speaking at the prayer service at Saint Michael’s Church, His Holiness Abune Lukas reminded the faithful to assist the families of the fallen heroes, to foster mutual cooperation and strong unity among one another as well as to safeguard and back up the national development drive.

Similarly, during the prayer service conducted at the Al-Khulafa Al-Rashideen Mosque in which a number of the faithful participated, Shiek Ali Mohammed-Ali, Representative of the Eftaye and Islamic Affairs, delivered a speech highlighting the need to live up to the trust of the fallen heroes through redoubling efforts towards achieving all-round development and safeguarding the nations sovereignty.