Asmara, 19 June 2017- Eritrean nationals residing inside the country and abroad conducted today candle vigil in connection with Martyrs Day.

Speaking at the ceremony conducted at Bahti Meskerem square here in the capital in which Government and PFDJ officials as well as thousands of Asmara residents took part, the Governor of the Central region, Maj. Gen. Ramadan Osman Aweliai said “We are conducting this candle vigil in remembrance of our fallen heroes who paid their precious lives for independence and to safeguard our national sovereignty”. Maj. Gen. Romodan Osman Aweliai also called on all citizens to renew pledge to support families of martyrs.

The participants of the candle vigil said they that they are proud to be part of the ceremony to remember their fallen heroes and voiced resolve to live up to expectation as regards supporting martyrs families.

A number of artistic works were staged on the occasion highlighting the significance of Martyrs Day.