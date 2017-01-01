President’s Speech on the Occasion of Martyrs Day

Ladies and Gentlemen

Participants and invited guests

First, I would like to convey my appreciation to the Eritrean people at home and abroad, and particularly the organizers and professionals for the due preparation they made and their activities in honor of our fallen heroes. Also my thanks to children and the youth for their candle lit vigil in connection with this auspicious occasion.

What gives special weight to this occasion is the exemplary heroism our martyrs demonstrated as regards their conviction, steadfastness, dedication, creativity and diligence, coupled with self-sacrifice. The special values our martyrs bequeathed to us constitute a value system that characterize our identity and patriotism nurtured during the armed struggle for independence. National value system is not an option or charity; they are human necessities for existence. Our liberation would not have materialized short of these values. By the same token, the task of nation-building, i.e. national security, sovereignty stability and prosperity cannot be attain short these values. In the absence of these values, greed, selfishness, corruption, opportunism and the like giving rise to turmoil, destruction and poverty. Hence, our gratitude to our fallen heroes for bestowing to us a noble legacy of keeping alive cherished values.

Ladies and Gentlemen

Coinciding with the Martyrs Day is the current season we are in heralding the rainy season giving rise to development endeavors. In this connection, the issue of paying due attention to the task of developing water resources on priority basis is imperative. Apart from paying due attention to the task of putting in place small, medium and major dams, priority emphasis need to be given to the rehabilitation of water catchment programs through poplar participation and effective organizational competence. Thus, living up to honoring the trust of our martyrs through laying firm basis for all-round national development is a supreme task.

Eternal Glory to our Martyrs!

Victory to the Masses!

