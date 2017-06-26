Eid Alfetir celebrated nationwide

Asmara, 26 June 2017- Eid Alfetir Al-Mubarek was colorfully celebrated nationwide on 25 June.

At the celebration conducted at the Bahti Meskerem Square here in the capital, in which senior government and PFDJ officials, religious leaders and a number of the faithful took part, salat led by Sheik Ibrahim Al Muktar, General Secretary of the Central Office of Eritrean Eftae and Islamic Affairs, was conducted.

In a spiritual message he conveyed, Sheik Ibrahim wished a happy Eid to the Eritrean people in general and followers of the Islamic faith in particular, and called on the faithful to extend hands to the needy and demonstrate forgiveness and mutual support. He also wished peace and development to the Eritrean people.

Meanwhile, Eid Alfetir was celebrated at national level in Ghinda town in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and the administration of Ghinda sub-zone.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Omar Yahya, administrator of the sub-zone, said that the celebration of religious holidays in unison attest to the unity and harmony of the Eritrean people and expressed appreciation to those who contributed for the success of the program.

Similar celebration in connection with Eid Alfetir was also conducted at ‘Techno-Garden’ in partnership with the Eritrean Radio and the Forestry and Wilde Life Conservation Authority.

At the occasion, Mr. Abraha Garza, head of the Forestry and Wilde Life Conservation Authority, said that one of the main mission of the authority is conservation of forests and preserved land as well as wild life and called on the public to reinforce participation in that effort.