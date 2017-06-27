Asmara, 27 June 2017 - Junior school students have conducted sports and cultural week in Hamelmalo sub-zone. Ms. Nejat Al-Amin, Head of Culture, Sports and Health at the Education Ministry’s branch in Anseba region, commended teachers and parents for their contribution to the success of the program. She also said that the event was a platform in which students identify their talents and share experience.

Mr. Yacob Idris, Administrator of the sub-zone, on his part noted that the event was significant in upgrading extracurricular competence among the students.

Meanwhile, similar sports and cultural week is in progress in all junior schools of Anseba region.