Research Theme Identification Workshop

Asmara, 27 June 2017 - The Halhale College of Business and Economics organized a workshop aimed at identifying research theme.

At the workshop in which Mr. Semere Russom, Minister of Education, head of Higher Education institutions and concerned institutions took part, the dean of the college, Dr. Estifanos Hailemariam pointed out that research based studies help students have access to information during the teaching and learning process.

Dr. Estifanos said that the mission of the Halhale College of Business and Economics is to ensure economic development of the country and improve the livelihoods of the people and to encourage teachers pursue research based studies. He also said that the college is introducing post graduate studies to promote research activities.

Indicating that advancement in science and technology is based on integrated research studies, Prof. Zemenfes Tsige underlined that strengthening research activities have paramount importance in solving challenges that business, economic as well as administrative institutions might encounter.

Since its establishment in 2004, the Halhale College of Business and Economics has graduated 3405 students in the fields of Accounting, Business Administration, Economics, Banking and Finance as well as public Relations.