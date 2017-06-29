Eritrean nationals abroad hold diplomatic activities

Asmara, 29 June 2017- Eritrean nationals residing in South Africa, France, the UK and the Sudan held different diplomatic activities.

According to report, the Eritrean Ambassador to South Africa and Southern African Countries, Mr. Saleh Omar participated at the conference of African Cities Mayors that was held in Pretoria from 13 to 15 June.

At the conference Mr. Saleh gave briefing on the background of Asmara city and the heritages it is holding as well as on the effort being conducted to put Asmara in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

At the seminar the Eritreans nationals residing in Khartoum and its environs held they expressed conviction to live up to expectations in the success of the national development endeavors.

The Charge d’Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, Mr. Ibrahim Idris said that the external conspiracies to demonize Eritrea and to derail it from its development path have been foiled through the strong resilience of its people. Mr. Ibrahim also called on the nationals to strengthen organization and back up the national development drives.

In the same vein, the YPFDJ branch in Leeds, the UK, conducted its congress on 18 June.

At the congress, the chairman of the organization, Mr. Berhane Semere presented a research paper on “Source and Strength of Youth’s Movement”. He also called for strengthening awareness and organizational capacity.

The participants elected a new executive committee.

Likewise, the Eritrean Embassy in France organized a photo exhibition from 15 to 19 June depicting the Asmara’s art deco buildings.

At the opening event, in which the UNESCO permanent representative, diplomats and invited guests took part, the Eritrean Ambassador to France, Ms. Hanna Simon indicated that Eritrea possesses untapped history, culture and historical heritages as well as societal values that are based on living in harmony and respect to each other.

The participants expressed support that Asmara be put in the UNESCO World Heritages List.





