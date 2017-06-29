Senior delegation on working visit to Kazakhstan

Asmara, 29 June 2017- A senior Eritrean delegation comprising Foreign Minister Osman Saleh, Presidential Advisor Mr. Yemane Gebreab and Ambassador Petros Tsegai are on a working visit to Kazakhstan.

At the meeting the senior Eritrean delegation held with Mr. Kairat Abdrakhnanov, Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, on 28 June in Astana the two sided reached an agreement to strengthen cooperation in political, diplomatic and economic sectors.

They also reached to understanding on the priority areas of cooperation in the sectors of trade, investment mining as well as agriculture and transportation.

The Eritrean delegation also visited the Astana International Expo 2017.