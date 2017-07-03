Workshop on women’s issue

Asmara, 03 July 2017- The National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) organized on June 30 a two day workshop focusing on pertinent issues of women under the theme “Development of Eritrean Women in the Past Quarter of Century”.

At the workshop research papers pertaining to female enrollment in education and their contribution in the sector of education, harmful practices as well as the contribution of micro-credit scheme in improving the livelihoods of women were presented.

The participants conducted extensive discussion on the achievements registered and challenges encountered and women’s participation in the national development endeavors as well as the role of Eritrean women in ensuring the national sovereignty and development programs.

They also adopted resolutions and recommendations as regards reinforcing female enrollment in education, eradicating underage marriage and strengthening efforts to support needy women among others.