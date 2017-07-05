College of Arts and Social Science graduates 281 students

Adi-Keih, 05 July 2017- The Adi-Keih College of Arts and Social Science graduated 281 students out of which over 50% females in different fields of study with degree, diploma and certificate.

203 of the students graduated in degree, 18 in diploma and 60 in certificate in eleven fields of study including Geography, History, English Language, Tigrigna Language and Literature, Archeology, Law, Political Science, International Relations, Sociology, Social Works and Fine Arts.

The Dean of the College, Dr. Woldetensae Tewolde pointed out that the College of Arts and Social Science is making significant contribution in producing skilled human resources and that the commencement of post graduate program in Topography Information attests to the continuation of its efforts.

Indicating that the college in the coming academic year will introduce additional two degree programs, Dr Woldetensae indicated that the instructors that were send abroad for PHD have successfully completed their education and that will significant contribute in strengthening the capacity of the college.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Ms. Fozia Hashim, Minister of Justice called on the graduates to live up to expectation of the their country and people.

The representative of the graduates commended for the opportunity they were provided and expressed readiness to live up to expectations.

College of Arts and Social Science since its establishment in 2006 is graduating students for the 10th commencement.