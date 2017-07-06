Diplomatic activities of Eritreans in Diaspora

Asmara, 06 July 2017- Eritrean nationals residing in Japan and Qatar held diplomatic activities aimed at strengthening their organizational capacity and programs depicting the resources of their country.

According to the Eritrean Embassy in Japan, a photo exhibition depicting the feelings of Eritreans at independence and memories of the referendum as well as the art deco buildings of Asmara is being displayed in different cities of Japan. The exhibition was organized by the Eritrean Embassy in Japan and the Japanese photographer Mr. Tomoaki Nakano.

Mr. Tomoaki Nakano has visited Eritrea more than 20 times and has collected a number of photographs portraying the culture and tradition of the Eritrean people.

In the same vein, the YPFDJ branch in Qatar conducted a meeting on 3 July aimed at finalizing preparation for conducting congress.

At the meeting, the Eritrean Ambassador to Qatar, Mr. Ali Ibrahim pointed out that the objective for establishing youth organizations is to nurture youth that adhere the national values and to ensure the participation of the youth in the nation building process.





