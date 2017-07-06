Eritrean Institute of Technology graduates 1463 students

Asmara, 06 July 2017- In its 10th commencement the Eritrean Institute of Technology graduated today, 6 July, 1463 students in masters, first degree and diploma.

The graduates include 33 in Masters, 873 in degree and 557 in diploma in different fields of study including Science, Engineering, Education, Information Technology, Finance Management and International Business.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Semere Russom, Minister of Education, pointing out that the growing progression of human resources development was the result of the Government’s huge investment to provide free of charge education to all citizens. Minister Semere also called on the graduates to apply the knowledge they acquired in the nation building process.

The Vice President of the institute, Prof. Gebrehiwet Medhane on his part said that the Eritrean Institute of technology comprises three colleges and is significantly contributing in producing skilled human resources that are expected to play due role in the nation building process.

The representative of the graduates stated that the huge investment the government is making towards education attests to its commitment for the country’s human resources development and expressed readiness to diligently serve their government and people.

The Eritrean Institute of Technology since its establishment in 2008 has so far graduated 8490 in diploma, 4887 in first degree and 116 in post graduate program.