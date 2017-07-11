New Agricultural Laboratory inaugurated

Keren, 11 July 2017- A new agricultural laboratory constructed at a cost of 5 million USD in collaboration with the Government of Eritrea, Africa Development Bank (ADB) and the UNDP was inaugurated on 8 July.

Mister Arefaine Berhe, Minister of Agriculture, and Ms. Christine Umutoni, UN Humanitarian Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative, have inaugurated the agricultural laboratory in the presence of ministers, government officials and other international partners.

Mr. Semere Amlesom, Dean of Hamelmalo Agricultural College, explained on the significance of research in developing agricultural activities and that the establishment of the laboratory along with the necessary equipment would play a major role in producing select crop seeds.

Mr. Semere further noted that agricultural development depends from scientific research and that the laboratory will significantly contribute in the practical as well as theoretical teaching and learning process particularly in the post graduate studies. He further indicated that the new building comprises ten laboratory rooms that will provide service to 30 students at a given time.

Mr. Semerealso indicated that the College is planning to work in research activities in collaboration with Halhale Agricultural Research Center in a bid to play due role in the provision of select seed for farmers, prevention of pests and in the eradication of communicable animal diseases as well as in environmental protection.

It is to be recalled that Hamelmalo College of Agriculture has in its 10th commencement graduated 236 students in degree and 204 in diploma.



