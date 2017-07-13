Asmara, 13 July 2017-07-13-The Chinese Embassy in Eritrea and Confucius Institution of Chinese Culture have on 10 July organized a seminar on Chinese traditional medicine.

The seminar in which Ms. Amina Nurhussien, Minister of Health, and Mr. Yang Zigang, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Eritrea took part, mainly focused on Chinese traditional medication, their usage and curative of various diseases.

Pointing out that the ancient cultural Chinese medication has now been accustomed and being practiced in various countries, Ambassador Yang Zigang, said that this tradition would be extensively practiced in Eritrea through a skill transfer between Chinese and Eritrean professionals.

Dr. Habteab Mehari, Medical Director of Orotta Referral Hospital, on his part explained that efforts have been made to extensively introduce the Chinese traditional medical practice in the hospital.

According to a Chinese expert on the traditional medicine, Chinese medicine (acupuncture),cures over 500 diseases including problems related to respiratory system, blood circulation and digestion, depression as well as headache among others.

The traditional Chinese medicine that has been practiced for over 2000 years is now extensively introduced and practiced in more than 160 countries from around the world.