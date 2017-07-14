Workshop on 5 years strategic plan

Keren, 14 July 2017- The Ministry of Health branch in the Anseba region conducted a workshop from 11 to 12 July a workshop aimed at designing a strategic health plan for 2017 to 2021.

In a speech he delivered at the event, Dr. Kesetebrhan Solomon, head of the ministry’s branch, indicated that with the strong effort exerted on the part of the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the different government institutions and global partners the provision of health services both in quality and coverage has significantly been developed and that the reduction of the mother and child death rate as well as the control of the communicable diseases attests to that.

Dr. Kesetebrhan also said that comparing the death rate at delivery in 1995 with that of 2015 it has been reduced by 68% and that attests to the fact that Eritrea has become one of the 3 African countries to meet 75% of the Millennium Development Goals (MDG’s).

The participants conducted extensive discussion on maternity and child health, nutrition, benefit of vitamin ‘A” and idolized salt. They also expressed readiness to reinforce participation in the charted out program to reduce maternity death rate in rural areas by 29% and that of children by 32%.

Dr. Berhana Haile, Director of Family and Community Health at the Ministry of Health, on her part commending the efforts being exerted in the Anseba region as regards community based mother and child health, indicated that due attention is being given to alleviate the existing shortcomings.