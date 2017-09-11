President Isaias encourages national cycling team

Asmara, 11 September 2017- President Isaias Afwerki received and encouraged the Eritrean national cycling team that is due to participate at the 90th World Cycling Championship that will be held from 17 to 24 September 2017 in Norway.

At the event that was held in 9 September, the coach of the national team, Mr. Samson Solomon gave briefing on the preparation of the national team for the world championship.

President Isaias said that the outstanding achievements so far registered in cycling competitions attest to the investment being made towards sports development and expressed his expectation for more victories as possible. He also noted that the development of sports should not be confined to Asmara only and that more effort should be exerted for expanding the sub-zone levels across the country.

Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports, indicated that the participation of five cyclists in the under 23 years of age category attests to the development Eritrea has registered in cycling sport and wished all success to the national team.

The Eritrean Cycling national team is participating in the World Cycling Championship for the third time.