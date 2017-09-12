Monetary assistance to martyrs’ families



Akordet, 12 September 2017- Around 2.5 million Nakfa has been disbursed to families of martyrs in Akurdat subzone in the last 8 months alone, according to Mr. Yemane Kiflu branch head of the Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare in the subzone.



The momentary assistance was extended to 546 families from 15 administrative areas of the subzone and that more assistance has been provided in collaboration with rehabilitation workers for the same cause.



The beneficiaries expressed appreciation for the support they were provided.



