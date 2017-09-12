Sutur dairy farmers association striving to boost production

Keren, 12 September 2017- Mr. Mohammed Saleh Idris, chairman of Sutur dairy farmers association, explained that the association striving to boost production and play its due role in satisfying the local markets. Sutur dairy farmers association comprises 20 farmers.

The dairy farm located at the embankment of Anseba River has 400 dairy cows and each farmer has a plot of land in which they produces green animal fodder.



The administrator of the sub-zone, Mr. Yakob Idris said that the project has the necessary infrastructure put in place including water supply, residential houses and plots of land. He also indicated that the sub-zonal administration and the Ministry of Agriculture are providing the necessary support to the farmers.



