Geez New Year celebration

Senafe, 12 September 2017- Geez New Year (Kudus Yohannes) was colorfully celebrated at national level in Senafe town on 11 September featuring cultural and artistic performances. The event was organized by the Southern region in cooperation with the Ministry of Information.

The celebration was attended by government and PFDJ officials, including the Administrator of the Southern region, Mr. Efrem Gebrekirstos, Chief of Staff of the Central Command, Brig. Gen. Simon Ougbu, religious leaders, village elders, as well as invited guests and residents of Senafe town.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Hzkias Wuhbet, Administrator of the Senafe sub zone, wished happy Geez New Year to the Eritrean people, and pointed out that religious events are good opportunities for depicting the prevailing spirit of unity and harmony of the Eritrean people.

The occasion was highlighted by cultural and artistic performances by Walta Cultural Troupe of the EDF and Southern Region Cultural Troup.