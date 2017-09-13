New road under construction

Keren, 13 September 2017- A new road linking the Elabered sub-zone with the Gash Barka region is under construction through popular campaign.

Upon visiting the progress of the construction, Mr. Ali Mahmud, Governor of the Anseba region, commending the initiative the residents are taking expressed readiness that the regional administration will contribute its level capacity for the success of the construction.

Eng. Zeragabir Hidray, head of Infrastructure in the region, said that the new road will have significant contribution in facilitating the day to day activities of the residents and called for machinery support.

The residents on their part expressed that lack of transportation has been one of the main bottlenecks in their daily lives and expressed conviction to augment participation and called for increased support from concerned institutions.



