Training for members of Eritrean Navy

Massawa, 13 September 2017- The Eritrean Navy organized training program for 28 of its members aimed at upgrading their skills.

The training included diving, still and video camera, as well as editing.

At the graduation event held on 28 September in which senior officers of the Eritrean Navy attended, Mr. Awet Gebrezgiabhier, diving trainer, indicated that the trainees took theoretical and practical training in swimming one thousand meters as well as diving in different sea depths. He also called on the trainees to develop their skill through practice.

Mr. Yonas Girmai, still and video camera trainer, said that the training will have significant contribution in conducting research and documenting marine resources.

The Eritrean Navy had also organized last year similar training program for 300 of its members.





