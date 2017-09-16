Commendable effort to boost bee farming

Mendefera, 16 September 2017- In continuation with the effort being exerted to boost bee farming, the 13 youth in Adi-Qual that were trained in bee farming have been extended with modern bee hives with their accessories worth 260 thousand Nakfa.

The beneficiaries stated that the bee hives will have significant contribution in boosting honey production and thereby stabilizing the local markets.

Commending for the support they were extended, they expressed readiness to live up to expectation.



