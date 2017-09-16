Number of health professionals increases

Asmara, 16 September 2017- Owing to the substantial investment made the number of health professionals in different capacities has increased by over 400%, according to Dr. Berhane Debru, Act/D. G. Policy, Planning and Human Resources Development at the Ministry of Health.

Pointing out that human resources development is one of the strategic pillars for ensuring social justice, Dr. Berhane said that in the past years of independence the Ministry of Health has registered significant achievement. Dr. Berhane reiterated that currently there are 6583 medical professionals including 232 with medical doctorate level.

Dr. Berhane indicated that human resources development as well as strengthening human resources management is among the basic objectives of the ministry’s Human Resources Development and that the contribution of the health colleges and the school of assistant nurses in the development of health services provision is significant.

Acquainting health professionals with new technology and science is also one of the basic objectives of the department, Dr. Berhane indicated that the ministry is continuously organizing training programs in cooperation with the health colleges and through correspondence with a view to upgrade the skills of the health professionals.



