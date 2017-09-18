Monetary assistance to augment martyrs’ trust fund

Asmara, 18 September 2017- Eritreans residing in the USA, Canada, Netherland, Switzerland and Germany have donated over 586,000 Nakfa, $6,000 and around 4,000 Euros to augment martyrs’ trust fund, according to the Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare.

Accordingly, the Eritrean Orthodox Tewahdo Churches in the USA and Canada donated 586,244 Nakfa, Eritreans residing in Stuttgart and its environs in Germany 2850 Euros while PFDJ members in Frankfurt and its environs, Germany, have donated 1,000 Euro for the same cause.

In addition to this, the Eritrean Community in Geneva – Switzerland, and the Eritrean Community in Zwolle – Netherland donated 3,600 and 2,889 Dollars respectively to assist families of martyrs, according to reports.





















