Workshop on strengthening administrative skill

Barentu, 18 September 2017- A workshop aimed at strengthening administrative skills of the newly elected area administrators and managing directors was recently organized in Forto-Sawa sub-zone.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Abubeker Mahmud, administrator of the sub-zone, called on the newly elected to provide better service to the people who elected them and play vanguard role for the success of the set out development programs with the knowledge they have acquired.

The participants on their part said that such workshops have significant importance in properly executing their duties and called for their sustainability.





