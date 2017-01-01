Commendable social services provision



Barentu – 19 Sept 2017 – The residents of Adi Bara, Forto-Sawa sub-zone expressed readiness to increase participation to develop social service provision institutions in their area.

They pointed out that the social services rendering institutions so far put in place including potable water supply operating with solar power, elementary school, transportation and immigration services are significantly contributing in improving the lives of the residents.

Indicating that the residents are leading their lives through farming, herding and small scale business, Mr. Hasan Megedom, administrator of the administrative area, pointed out that the implementation of a well equipped healthcare center is a number one demand of the residents.

Bordering with Sudan, Adi Bara administrative area is one of the 13 administrative areas of the Forto Sawa sub zone with 1200 residents.