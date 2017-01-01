Provision of potable water supply in Emberemi



Massawa - 19 Sept 2017 - A solar-powered water project worth 3 million Nakfa has been put in place in Emberemi administrative area, Massawa sub zone.

The solar powered water project, which includes two water distribution centers, a reservoir, and a 9-kilo-meter pipeline, was put in place by the Northern Red Sea regional administration in cooperation with stakeholders.

Indicating that more than 600 families have become beneficiaries of the water project, head of Infrastructure in the region, Mr. Habtesion Berhane called on residents to properly use the water project provided to them.

Pointing out that residents along their livestock have been drinking from one well, the administrator of Emberemi administrative area, Mr. Abdulkader Ali indicated that thanks to their regrouping of villages, the residents of Meashiyat and Debet-Amir villages have also become beneficiaries of the new water project.

The beneficiaries on their part expressed their gratitude and reiterated their readiness to properly use the water project.

The Emberemi administrative area is 12 kilometer northwest to the port city of Massawa.