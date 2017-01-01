Contribution to augment martyrs trust



Asmara - 19 Sept 2017 – Eritrean community members residing in Israel contributed 34, 560 thousand US Dollars to augment martyrs trust.

The contribution was made by the Eritrean nationals in a bid to help 48 families of martyrs. According to a report, the nationals have already been briefed on the status and identity of the martyrs’ families that they will provide assistance.

Indicating the wellbeing of the families of the martyrs is the responsibility of all nationals; the Charge d’Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, Mr. Solomon Kinfe commended the initiative taken by the nationals and called for others to follow their footsteps.