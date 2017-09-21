NAEWDV: Seminar on strengthening organizational capacity

Asmara, 21 September 2017 – The National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans (NAEWDV), conducted a meeting on 19 September here in the capital aimed at strengthening organizational capacity.

At the seminar in which representatives of the association, line ministries and administrations took part, the chairman of the association Mr. Gebrebrhan Eyasu said that encouraging results are being registered in the effort being exerted to equip the disabled citizens with different skills that are fundamental to their wellbeing.

Indicating that continuous awareness raising campaigns have been conducted with a view to change the negative perceptions of the society towards the disabled, Mr. Gebrebrhan stated that the organization is doing its level best to help the disabled veterans in accordance with the seriousness of their problems. He also called on all concerned government bodies and organizations to play due role in the development of the disabled citizens.

Calling for strong organizational capacity and effort on increasing societal awareness, participants on their part expressed their willingness to support and implement the set out programs.