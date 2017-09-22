Commendable achievement in education

Assab, 22 September 2017- Owing to the financial and material support as well as arrangement of extra classes provided, commendable progress has been registered in the teaching and learning process in the Southern Red Sea region.

The comment was made at an assessment meeting held on 18 and 19 September in the port city of Assab.

According to the report presented at the meeting regarding the 2016/2017 academic year, 83% of the students have passed to the next level and 63.4% that took the national examination of grade 8 have registered passing marks. The report also indicated that the sports and general knowledge competition were encouraging.

The participants of the meeting conducted extensive discussion on the cause of low females school enrolment and called an all concerned to play due role in encouraging parents send their female children to school.