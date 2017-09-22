Keren, 22 September 2017- An assessment meeting on environmental sanitation programs was held in Keren town on 18 and 19 September.

Speaking at the occasion, the G. D. of Social services in the region, Mr. Abdullahi Alamin said that environmental sanitation has direct impact in reducing the prevalence of communicable diseases and thereby ensuring the health of the society and called for its sustainability.

Mr. Berhane Gebrekidan, head of the Ministry of Health branch, on his part gave extensive briefing on the activities so far conducted in terms of environmental sanitation. Mr. Berhane also indicated that owing to the sustainable awareness raising campaigns commendable achievement has been registered.

According to the reports presented at the meeting many villages have been conducting regular environmental sanitation popular campaigns and that the prevalence of communicable diseases has significantly been reduced.

Briefings on communicable diseases and ways to control them were also provided by knowledgeable persons.